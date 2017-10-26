

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $23.73 million, or $0.78 per share. This was higher than $19.88 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $111.26 million. This was up from $101.63 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $23.73 Mln. vs. $19.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Revenue (Q3): $111.26 Mln vs. $101.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $110 Mln



