

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $94.14 million, or $0.66 per share. This was higher than $87.66 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $523.66 million. This was up from $465.45 million last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $94.14 Mln. vs. $87.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $523.66 Mln vs. $465.45 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX