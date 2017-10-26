

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $0.28 billion, or $3.75 per share. This was up from $0.26 billion, or $3.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.45 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.28 Bln. vs. $0.26 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q3): $3.75 vs. $3.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Analysts Estimate: $3.74 -Revenue (Q3): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX