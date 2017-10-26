

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) raised its fiscal 2018 sales guidance to $1.045 billion - $1.085 billion. The company also increased to $3.40 - $3.65 per share its non-GAAP earnings guidance. Previously, the company anticipated sales of $1.04 - $1.08 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.35 - $3.60.



Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $15.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 of $8.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share. The company reported revenues of $257.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 16% from the $220.9 million reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2017.



