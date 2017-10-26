

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced, the company now expects 2017 FFO per share in the range of $4.51 - $4.55. The new midpoint of new guidance, $4.53, is down $0.04 from midpoint of prior guidance range. EPS is now expected in a range of $1.66 - $1.70, with current midpoint of $1.68, down $0.02 from previous outlook range.



'Operating performance across Camden's portfolio remains strong, and with recent improvements in the Houston apartment market as a result of Hurricane Harvey, we have raised our full-year 2017 guidance for same property revenue and NOI growth,' said Richard Campo, Camden's CEO.



