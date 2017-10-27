

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $20.35 million, or $0.57 per share. This was lower than $38.33 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 19.8% to $127.22 million. This was down from $158.58 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $20.35 Mln. vs. $38.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.57 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $127.22 Mln vs. $158.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -19.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $130 - $136 Mln



