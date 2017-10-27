Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a private placement that was conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 28, 2017. The Company has raised $316,666.64 of gross proceeds from the sale of units (each a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") at a price of $0.095 each (the "Offering"), on a brokered private placement basis.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.15 per common share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Following completion of the Offering, there are 144,095,943 issued and outstanding common shares of EHT.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com



Lorie Laurence

Administrative Assistant

(289) 488-1699

info@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com