SILICON SLOPES, Utah, 2017-10-27 01:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo today announced it was awarded 13 top-ranked vendor positions in The BI Survey 17, BARC's major annual report on the global business intelligence (BI) software market. Domo also received 27 leader positions across its three peer groups. In its 17th edition, the report is based on the world's largest survey of BI users, with more than 3,000 survey responses on 42 solutions.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838b10ae-96bf-4928-a218-06263 b7da035



Across the groups of self-service reporting-focused products, Americas-focused vendors and dashboarding-focused products, Domo led all three in the areas of Innovation, Cloud BI and Operational BI. Domo achieved a perfect 10.0 score across the three groups for Operational BI for its "commitment to R&D investment in real-time data analyses [that] produces class-leading high scores in The BI Survey." Additionally, the company scored 9.5 across all peer groups for Mobile BI, with the report noting that "compared to other self-service reporting-focused and Americas-focused vendors, Domo has the highest proportion of customers using its product on mobile devices."



"In our 17th edition of the survey, we hone in on issues ranging from the purchase cycle through to deployment, including critical information on performance levels, scalability, problems encountered and market trends," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Head of Analytics and Data Management Practice at BARC. "Domo customers collectively praise the company's platform and support, and scored Domo highly on both tangible and intangible benefits realized and measured by their businesses."



"While Domo was designed for the non-technical user, we are also committed to delivering significant and differentiated value to IT professionals, who are enablers to the business yet need solutions that offer enterprise grade security and control of business data," said Catherine Wong, chief product officer at Domo. "With Domo, IT professionals aren't hindered by the increasing demands for data from across the business or by the amount of data that is available. Our modern platform makes it easy to securely provide access to relevant, timely data across the organization, so everyone has the insights they need to make more effective, efficient decisions and take actions to improve business results. We've seen the positive impact Domo has on the role of IT and analysts, and appreciate the findings of this report as strong validation."



About BARC and The BI Survey BARC, a CXP Group Company, is a leading enterprise software industry analyst and consulting firm delivering information to more than 1,000 customers each year. Major companies, government agencies and financial institutions rely on BARC's expertise in software selection, consulting and IT strategy projects. For further information see: www.cxpgroup.com



The BI Survey 17 was conducted by BARC from February 2017 to June 2017. Altogether, 3,066 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 42 leading business intelligence tools across 29 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience and competitiveness. For more information, go to https://www.bi-survey.com/.



To view the full Domo highlights report, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/2017-bi-survey-report-domo



About Domo Domo helps all employees - from the CEO to the front-line worker - optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company works with the world's leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.



