Datacloud Asia 2018 Award Categories to Showcase Data Center Services, Energy, Innovation and The Above And Beyond

Two revered data center executives have been appointed to lead the judging panel for the Datacloud Asia 2018 awards. Joshua Au, Head, Data Center A*Star joins as Chairman and Billy Lee Kok Chi, Advisor and formerly Founding Chairman of the Malaysian Data Center Association as Vice Chairman.

With an extended panel of Judges, the Datacloud Asia Awards for 2018 aims to be globally relevant and give recognition to the most innovative companies and people in the sector. The Awards ceremony, which includes a gala dinner, will be held on the evening of 22nd March at the prestigious Capella Hotel in Singapore.

"I am honored to accept the position of chairman, and look forward to working with the panel of distinguished judges to honor excellence and innovation demonstrated in the data centre industry," commented Joshua Au, Chairman Datacloud Asia Awards 2018.

Billy Lee, Vice Chairman echoed the sentiments, "I am thrilled to be involved in one of the most prestigious awards in the Asian IT awards calendar, considered the Oscar's equivalent in the data centre and cloud space. There will be an opportunity to learn from industry leaders in Asia who are shaping the digital economy."

Award nominations close February 10th 2018.

Sustaining the refreshed format, the Judges will award the Data Center and Cloud Leadership Awards, selected from nominations made by companies in any of the other categories.

All categories are open to enterprise-owned or third-party facilities, cloud service provide, energy specialists and individuals engaged in the data center and cloud sector.

The awards will also highlight data center Location a highly competitive area of the market today. Many agencies across Asia compete not only with each other, but also internationally and the award will denote industry distinction.

The Judges also wished to bring a special spotlight on upcoming service providers in all industry categories.

The full Award categories are:

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award Asia

Excellence in Data Centre Service Award South East Asia

Best Data Center Energy Solution Award

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year

Data Centre Above and Beyond Award

Excellence in Data Centre IT Architecture and Design Award

Data Centre Location Award

Connectivity Provider of the Year Award

Best programme for Data Centre training and professional development

Excellence in Cloud Service Award Asia

Excellence in Cloud Service Award South East Asia

Enterprise Cloud Adoption Award

Marketer of the Year Award

Individual Industry Contribution Ambassador Award

Among the newer award categories are: Best Energy Solution Award for the use of a disruptive energy innovation; Excellence in Connectivity Award for high levels of service reliability and availability provided by cable, dark fibre and Internet Exchange providers.

The Judges also announce the Individual Industry Contribution Ambassador Award which will recognize an Asia ambassador for the Data Center and Cloud Industry for 2018-2019.

"Data centers have truly come of age," commented Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup, "and the Datacloud Asia Awards, as the premier awards in the sector, will uniquely reflect its importance. Excellence will be the guideline for the Judges of this year's nominations."

Companies shortlisted gain immediate recognition, and winners make contact with a global network of potential customers and partners sustain the success of their innovation and service excellence.

www.broad-group.com www.data-economy.com

