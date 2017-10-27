

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $319 million, or $2.19 per share. This was higher than $275 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $2.47 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $319 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q3): $2.19 vs. $1.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q3): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



