IRVING, Texas, 2017-10-27 02:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (Nasdaq:FRTA) plans to release third quarter 2017 financial results before the market open on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. A conference call to review financial results will also be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS



Webcast Information



Event: Q3 2017 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central) https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3moy8hfi



Conference Call Information U.S.: 1-574-990-1396 Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572 Participant Passcode: 4668329



Replay Information



A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the Investor section of the Company's website at forterrabp.com.



About Forterra



Forterra, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRTA) is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.



CONTACT:



David Lawrence Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations Forterra, Inc. 469.299.9113 IR@forterrabp.com