

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.7 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Core inflation also advanced an annual 0.7 percent - again matching forecasts and steady from the previous month.



Fuel prices led the increase, up 6.0 percent on year, along with medical care (1.8 percent), food (1.0 percent), education (0.4 percent and recreation (0.2 percent).



Clothing prices were down an annual 0.3 percent, along with housing and furniture (both -0.2 percent).



Overall and core CPI both were flat on a monthly basis.



Clothing prices spiked 4.4 percent on month, along with food (0.9 percent) and fuel (0.2 percent).



Recreation costs fell 1.3 percent on month, along with communications (-0.5 percent) and furniture (-0.2 percent). Housing and medical care were flat.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - fell 0.2 percent on year in October. That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.5 percent in September.



Core CPI in Tokyo gained 0.6 percent on year, exceeding forecasts for 0.5 percent - which would have been unchanged.



Fuel prices led the increase, up 7.1 percent on year, along with medical care (1.7 percent) and furniture (0.8 percent).



Food prices sank 2.4 percent on year, along with recreation and clothing (both -0.1 percent).



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo CPI was down 0.1 percent and core CPI gained 0.1 percent.



Furniture prices jumped 1.4 percent on month, along with recreation (1.0 percent) and clothing (0.7 percent).



Food prices fell 1.1 percent, while fuel and education prices were flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX