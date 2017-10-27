

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is in talks to buy Aetna Inc. (AET) for more than $66 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



CVS has made a proposal to buy the health insurer for more than $200 per share, the report said. The talks may not lead to a deal, but in a sign of their seriousness, the companies' respective chief executives- Larry Merlo at CVS and Mark Bertolini at Aetna-have met multiple times over a period of roughly six months, the report said.



AET closed Thursday's regular trading at $178.60, up $18.48 or 11.54%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock dropped $0.60 or 0.34%.



