

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Friday, with investor sentiment boosted by upbeat earnings results from U.S. tech companies and optimism over U.S. tax reform after House Republicans passed a budget resolution.



In addition, the European Central Bank took its first cautious steps toward normalization by announcing that it will reduce the size of its asset purchases at the start of next year while extended them for nine months.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious ahead of a court decision on the legality of election of seven Australian MPs with dual citizenship, including that of deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 7.90 points or 0.13 percent to 5,924.20, off a high of 5,938.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 6.80 points or 0.11 percent to 5,989.30.



Oil stocks are higher after crude oil prices rose overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent, Santos is rising 0.7 percent and Oil Search is advancing more than 1 percent.



Banking stocks are mixed. ANZ Banking is lower by 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are edging up less than 0.1 percent each.



Macquarie Group's board has approved an on-market buyback of up to A$1 billion after recording a 19 percent increase in first-half net profit to A$1.25 billion. The investment bank's shares are rising more than 3 percent.



Mining stocks are mostly lower. BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are down 0.2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent.



Iluka Resources reported that its revenue for the September quarter more than doubled, while production also rose. However, the mineral sands miner's shares are declining 0.4 percent.



Gold miners are also lower after gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent.



Tabcorp Holdings, which is in the process of merging with Tatts Group, reported a 5.7 percent increase in its first-quarter revenue on a surge in gaming revenue. Shares of the gaming giant are advancing more than 1 percent.



ResMed reported a 13 percent increase in first-quarter sales, boosted by sales of new masks. The respiratory device maker's shares are gaining more than 6 percent.



Murray Goulburn said it will be acquired by Canadian dairy giant Saputo in a $1.3 billion deal as the Australian dairy cooperative struggles with high debt and shrinking milk supplies. MG Unit Trust shares are rising more than 3 percent.



APA Group has reiterated its full-year earnings outlook and said it opened an office in Houston, Texas. The gas pipeline major's shares are edging lower by less than 0.1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that final demand producer prices in Australia added 0.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, following the 0.5 percent gain in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, final demand prices jumped 1.6 percent - slowing from 1.7 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday as the greenback rallied following the dovish stance taken by the ECB. The local unit was trading at US$0.7659, down from US$0.7709 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is advancing following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street on better-than-expected earnings results from technology companies. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 169.99 points or 0.78 percent to 21,909.77, off a high of 21,913.16 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, Sony is adding almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are adding 0.5 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Fuji Electric is rising more than 11 percent, Advantest is gaining almost 5 percent and Fukoka Financial is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Seiko Epson and Fujistu are losing almost 7 percent each, while Subaru is down more than 2 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company, like Nissan, let unqualified workers inspect cars.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.7 percent on year in September. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - fell 0.2 percent on year in October. That missed forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent and was down from 0.5 percent in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in positive territory.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday despite positive sentiment generated by news that House Republicans voted to approve a Senate-passed budget resolution, taking a key step toward tax reform. Meanwhile, the ECB sprung no surprises as it announced that it will reduce monthly asset purchases from January and extend it for nine months.



The Nasdaq edged down 7.12 points or 0.1 percent to 6,556.77, but the Dow rose 71.40 points or 0.3 percent to 23,400.86 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.25 points or 0.1 percent to 2,560.40.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday, approaching multi-month highs amid optimism the global supply glut will end in 2018. December WTI oil climbed $0.46 or 0.9 percent to settle at $52.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



