International Sustainability Group, Inc.: Fuquan Capital Corporation (ISGP) Signs 5 LOI to Purchase Significant China Companies

Fuquan Capital Corporation is excited to announce that over the past 2 months, it has signed Letters of Intent to purchase five significant Chinese Companies.

These Companies are in the Industrial, Clean Energy, Consumer Products and Food Industries.

All of the Companies have strong management, innovative products, and proven financials.

The Company has hired BDO China to complete the financial audits of the companies for 2015, 2016 and stub periods of 2017.

The Company expects to close on all of the transactions in the next 30 to 60 days.

The Companies Include

Funing Petroleum Manufacturing (www.fnsyzb.com)

Producer of groundbreaking barrier explosion-proof skid-type refueling device, alcohol ether fuel filling station, LNG skid-mounted filling device, double-walled storage tank, clean fuel research and development and clean fuel deployment library construction.

Funing Energy Company

China innovative brand of fuel stations combined with food and product stores with the extension of e-commerce product sales and marketing. This is combined with the world's first loyalty program allowing consumer points to grow with the success of the business.

Eating worry-free electronic Commerce Co (www.315baozhen.com)

A fast-growing and exciting group of stores and restaurants selling organic food and high-quality products. All of the products have the endorsement and approval of the 315 division of the Chinese government responsible for food and product safety.

Jiangxi Yangtze River Brewery Co (www.jxcjbeer.com)

An exciting 20-year-old brewery located in the "Ganjiang New District" core area of Jiangxi Province. They are making and selling the 500-year-old German DK brand of beers.

Jiangxi Sunshine Industrial Company (www.jxyangguang.com/)

Innovative company founded in 2002 in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province that services, maintains, tests, builds and sells equipment to the electrical power grid of government and industrial companies.

Mr. Tony Porcheron, CEO Commented: "These first five companies will build a strong foundation for our business ecosystem that we will build upon. Individually, these are very strong companies, strong management, highly profitable and with great products and services. Together, we believe they are the start of an unstoppable business machine"

About Fuquan Capital Corporation, Inc.

Fuquan Capital Corporation, Inc. (www.fuquancapital.com) is building a Chinese business ecosystem that is owned by our Companies, suppliers, consumers, and investors. We will be an example globally for business ethics, innovation, transparency, efficiency, and profitability.

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.

For Further Information:

In the US:

Info@pivoassoc.com

212-924-3548

Overseas:

tporcheron@fuquancapital.com

Ph: +86-1382-6042287

