

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth accelerated further in September, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial profits surged 27.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 24.0 percent spike in August. Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since 2011.



During the first nine months of the year, total profits of industrial enterprises grew 22.8 percent annually, up from 21.6 percent gain in the January to August period.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 47.6 percent and private firm's profits rose by 14.5 percent in the January to September period.



