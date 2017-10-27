On 8 March 2016, CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V., Amsterdam, The Netherlands, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), published the offer prospectus on the public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG at the offer price of USD 465 per registered share. On 10 May 2017, ChemChina announced that the public tender offer was successful.

On 2 October 2017, Syngenta AG applied for the delisting of the Syngenta shares from SIX Swiss Exchange. On 26 October 2017, the request was approved by SIX Exchange Regulation.

The last trading day for the Syngenta shares and the effective date of the delisting will be determined after the final judgment in the cancellation proceedings regarding the remaining publicly held registered shares of Syngenta will be available. The cancellation proceedings were initiated by CNAC Saturn (NL) B.V. in July 2017.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any forward-looking statements.

