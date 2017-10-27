Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim announces that it is in talks with the Board of Directors of Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) regarding a possible transaction in Africa. PPC is a leading regional cement manufacturer with a presence in southern and eastern Africa.

No agreement with PPC has yet been reached and no assurance can be given at this stage that a transaction will materialize.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

This release contains inside information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171026006343/en/

Contacts:

LafargeHolcim

Media Relations:

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 10

or

Paris: +33 (0) 1 44 34 11 70

media@lafargeholcim.com

or

Investor Relations:

Zurich: +41 (0) 58 858 87 87

investor.relations@lafargeholcim.com

