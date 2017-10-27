Compagnie Financière Tradition: CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5% and adjusted revenue by 4.2%

In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 189.4m compared with CHF 187.5m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2.5%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 208.0m against CHF 202.5m in 2016, up 4.2% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.3% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 20.4%.

For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 600.8m, compared with CHF 612.7m in the same period in 2016, a decrease of 1.9% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 0.3% compared to the same period last year. For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 653.7m compared with CHF 662.5m in 2016, a decrease of 1.3% in current currencies. However, excluding currency effects, consolidated adjusted revenue was up 1.0%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.2% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 24.8%.

1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated 2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

