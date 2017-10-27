sprite-preloader
WKN: 870121 ISIN: CH0014345117 
Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5% and adjusted revenue by 4.2%

Press Release
Lausanne, 27 October 2017
CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5%1) and adjusted revenue2) by 4.2%
In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 189.4m compared with CHF 187.5m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2.5%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 208.0m against CHF 202.5m in 2016, up 4.2% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.3% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 20.4%.

For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 600.8m, compared with CHF 612.7m in the same period in 2016, a decrease of 1.9% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 0.3% compared to the same period last year.

For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 653.7m compared with CHF 662.5m in 2016, a decrease of 1.3% in current currencies. However, excluding currency effects, consolidated adjusted revenue was up 1.0%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.2% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 24.8%.


1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated

2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")


About TRADITION


Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,200 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).

MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
CFT - Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/133362/R/2145165/822266.pdf)


Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)