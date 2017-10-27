Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5% and adjusted revenue by 4.2% . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Press Release
|Lausanne, 27 October 2017
|CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5%1) and adjusted revenue2) by 4.2%
| In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 189.4m compared with CHF 187.5m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2.5%. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 208.0m against CHF 202.5m in 2016, up 4.2% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB) up 5.3% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) down 20.4%.
For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue of CHF 600.8m, compared with CHF 612.7m in the same period in 2016, a decrease of 1.9% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 0.3% compared to the same period last year.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 653.7m compared with CHF 662.5m in 2016, a decrease of 1.3% in current currencies. However, excluding currency effects, consolidated adjusted revenue was up 1.0%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.2% in constant currencies while Non-IDB was down 24.8%.
1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated
2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
|About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,200 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com (http://www.tradition.com/).
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Patrick Combes, President
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 22
actionnaire@tradition.ch (mailto:actionnaire@tradition.ch)
Rohan Sant
Voxia communication
+41 (0)22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch (mailto:jeremy.nieckowski@voxia.ch)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Compagnie Financière Tradition
Langallerie 11 Lausanne Switzerland
WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;