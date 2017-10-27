

JONA (dpa-AFX) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income group share declined 58.5 percent to 433 million Swiss francs from 1.05 billion francs last year, mainly on higher proceeds from disposals in the prior year period.



Recurring net income was 589 million francs or 0.98 franc per share, compared to 687 million francs or 1.13 francs per share a year ago.



Adjusted operating EBITDA was up 1.9 percent to 1.75 billion francs. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin improved 80 basis points to 25.2 percent.



Net sales for the quarter dropped 1.3 percent to 6.94 billion francs from 7.04 billion francs last year. Net sales grew 4.1% on a like-for-like basis.



Sales of cement dropped 7 percent to 53.8 million tonnes, and sales of aggregates dropped 1.5 percent to 80.1 million tonnes.



Like-for-like cement volumes were up 4.7 percent. Globally, cement prices improved by 5.6 percent in the quarter compared to the prior year on a like-for-like basis.



Further, the company said it has reset 2017 and 2018 outlook to reflect current business dynamics.



Following a strong first half and solid Q3, growth in like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to moderate further for the remainder of 2017.



For 2017, the company now expects 5 to 7 percent growth in Adjusted operating EBITDA over 2016 on a like-for-like basis and growth in recurring earnings per share.



The company previously expected double-digit like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA growth over 2016 and recurring earnings per share growth of more than 20 percent.



LafargeHolcim noted that overall cement demand globally is expected to increase by 1 to 3 percent in aggregate for 2017.



For 2018, the company said it has reset some of the volume and pricing assumptions that underpinned earnings targets to reflect current business dynamics. The company expects that this will translate into a growth rate for Operating EBITDA Adjusted on a like-for-like basis of at least 5 percent.



Jan Jenisch, Group CEO of LafargeHolcim, said, 'Today we have reset expectations for the Group's outlook to a level that reflects the current business dynamics. While I am reviewing the business, I have an immediate focus on simplification, cost discipline and performance management. We will reduce complexity and focus on operational excellence in order to fully realize the potential of LafargeHolcim.'



