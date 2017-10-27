

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Building materials and solutions company LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Friday announced that it is in talks with the Board of Directors of Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. Or PPC regarding a possible transaction in Africa.



PPC is a regional cement manufacturer with a presence in southern and eastern Africa.



The company noted that no agreement with PPC has yet been reached and no assurance can be given at this stage that a transaction will materialize.



