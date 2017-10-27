

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported that its third-quarter adjusted revenue amounted to 3.81 billion euros, an increase of 8.5% from the year-ago period. On an organic basis, adjusted revenue grew 11.3% as all activities contributed to growth.



Safran raised its expectation for adjusted revenue on a full-year basis. Reported adjusted revenue is expected to grow above 3% (previously 2% to 3%). Excluding the effect of the equity accounting of ArianeGroup from July 1, 2016, revenue growth is expected to be in the mid-single digits (previously low to mid-single digits).



Safran confirmed its previous expectation for 2017 adjusted recurring operating income to be close to the 2016 level. The company also confirmed its previous guidance for free cash flow.



