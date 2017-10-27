Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, October 27, 2017 at 08:30 CET+1



Marc Duijndam (48) has been appointed as the CEO for Sanoma Media in Belgium and the Netherlands from January 1, 2018 onwards. Marc succeeds Peter de Mönnink who transfers to Talpa at that date. Marc Duijndam will report to Sanoma CEO and President, Susan Duinhoven and he will join the Sanoma Executive Management Group.



Marc Duijndam is currently the CEO of Funda, the largest Dutch real-estate classified site. Previously he has held positions as Country Director of Google in the Benelux, advisor to LinkedIn's European management and various other commercial positions in media companies. Marc also holds non-executive positions as a member of the Board of Directors in the online companies Vonq, Inshared, Relay42 and Holland Venture.



"I am very much looking forward to start working for Sanoma. The large portfolio of well-known and loved brands hold all the opportunities to further expand the cross-media offering. After having worked for so long in pure-play online businesses, I am excited to be responsible for such a large and diverse portfolio of businesses," says Marc Duijndam.



"Marc's strong online and commercial media experience positions him perfectly to continue Sanoma's successful strategy in the Dutch and Belgium media markets. He is very well experienced to grow our strong pure-play online assets, such as NU.nl and Fashionchick, and in combination with our strong data capabilities to stimulate the cross-media expansion of our other media brands. His focus and successful track record in developing and coaching teams will create excitement and opportunities, enabling us to retain and attract the best of media talents," says Susan Duinhoven, President & CEO of Sanoma.



Additional information Investor Relations, Kaisa Uurasmaa, tel. +358 40 560 5601



Group Communications, Marcus Wiklund, tel. +358 40 060 3147



Sanoma



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.6 billion and we employed over 5,000 professionals in 2016. The Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.