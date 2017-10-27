

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) announced Friday that its division Sandoz' biosimilar to EU-authorized Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency or EMA for regulatory review.



Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting formulation of filgrastim (granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, or G-CSF) and Sandoz is seeking approval for use of its biosimilar in the same indication as the reference medicine.



The company noted that the comprehensive data package, submitted as part of the Marketing Authorization Application, includes analytical, preclinical and clinical data and strongly demonstrates that the biosimilar pegfilgrastim matches the reference medicine in terms of safety, efficacy and quality.



Mark Levick, Global Head of Development, Biopharmaceuticals, said, 'Our goal is to improve patient access to important biologic medicines and the EMA file acceptance of our biosimilar pegfilgrastim is a move towards doing just that.'



