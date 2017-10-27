sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,387 Euro		+0,228
+3,18 %
WKN: 875773 ISIN: ES0113211835 Ticker-Symbol: BOY 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,326
7,351
10:13
7,337
7,34
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA7,387+3,18 %