

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish financial services firm Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A (BBVA) reported Friday that its nine-month net attributable profit climbed 23.3 percent to 3.45 billion euros from 2.80 billion euros last year.



According to the company, a solid performance in terms of recurring income, cost containment and a drop in impairment losses on financial assets were the main factors driving this growth.



The net interest income for the January-September 2017 period increased 4.2 percent to 13.2 billion euros from 12.67 billion euros a year ago.



Recurring revenues continued their upward trend, growing 4.2% between January and September.



The company noted that the good evolution of recurring revenues was the main driver of gross income, which reached 18.91 billion euros, up 2.6% from last year on a reported basis and 7.2% at constant exchange rates.



Operating income increased 7.2 percent from last year to 9.52 billion euros, as operating expenses fell 1.7%.



The company noted that banking activity remained in line with the two previous quarters, with increasing volumes in emerging markets and further deleveraging in Spain.



The U.S. saw a slight recovery in lending. Banking Activity in Spain continued to deleverage, leading to a 1.2% decline in loans.



