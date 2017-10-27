

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported third-quarter earnings after taxes of 19.2 million euros compared to 48.5 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.48 euros compared to 1.23 euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled 28.3 million euros in the third quarter of 2017 (margin: 3.5%) compared to 35.9 million euros (margin: 5.0%), prior year. Omitting the purchase price allocation for Swisslog and investment in growth for innovative solutions in the area of Industrie 4.0, the EBIT margin was 5.6%, for the quarter.



In the third quarter of 2017, KUKA Group achieved sales revenues totaling 798.6 million euros, a 12.3% increase from 710.9 million euros, prior year. The Robotics division reported an increase in sales revenues of 30.1% to 273.5 million euros from 210.3 million euros.



In the third quarter of 2017, KUKA Group's volume of orders received was 804.4 million euros, a drop of 18.5% from prior year. KUKA was unable to match last year's record figure, as the Systems division registered a decline in Europe. The Robotics division generated new orders of 288.9 million euros, a slight increase of 0.6% from prior year.



KUKA anticipates sales revenues of around 3.3 billion euros for the full year 2017, up approximately 12% on last year. Adjusted to allow for the contribution to revenues of the divested US Aerospace business in the previous year, this corresponds to growth of around 16%. KUKA Group expects to achieve an EBIT margin of more than 5.5% before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investment.



Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG, said: 'In the growth market of China, we will adapt our presence to the increasing demand. We plan to double our capacities there by the end of the first quarter of 2018.'



