ELEMENTIS PLC - Trading Statement

Elementis plc

Q3 Trading Update

Sustained good revenue performance and overall trading on track

Elementis plc ("Elementis' or the "Group'), a Global Specialty Chemicals Company, today issues its planned period end trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2017.

In the third quarter the Group has performed in line with expectations and seen a continuation of the trends experienced across the first half of the year.

Specialty Products performed well and in line with expectations

Coatings saw a good sales performance across all regions versus last year, however higher raw material costs impacted profit growth.

Personal Care continued to benefit from increased penetration of our hectorite based products across categories and geographies. The integration of SummitReheis remains on track with synergies well underpinned, and we continue to implement pricing responses to recover raw material cost inflation. We are creating a Personal Care business of scale.

Energy has remained strong, reflecting higher activity levels and market share gains. Momentum in the business remains extremely positive.

Chromium on track to deliver full year improvement

Chromium has continued to perform well and in line with the trends experienced across the first half of the year. Despite unplanned production outages at our Castle Hayne and Corpus Christi facilities during the third quarter we continue to expect an improved full year outcome versus 2016.

Surfactants disposal progressing well

As previously indicated, the favourable first half conditions in Surfactants have not continued. The sale process for the business is progressing well and we continue to expect resolution in early 2018.

Commenting on the performance, CEO, Paul Waterman said,

"Elementis has delivered another good revenue performance in the third quarter and overall trading is on track. Trends remain similar to those reported in the first half of the year and we remain on course to grow operating profit across all three segments in 2017. Going forward, we continue to see significant potential for Elementis as we implement our Reignite Growth strategy'.

Enquiries

Elementis plc

James Curran, Investor Relations Tel: 020 7067 2994

Martin Robinson, Tulchan Tel: 020 7353 4200