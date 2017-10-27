Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's January-September 2017 interim report: Orders received increased in Hiab, MacGregor and services

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q3 2017 INTERIM REPORT, 27 OCTOBER 2017 AT 9.00 AM EEST
Cargotec's January-September 2017 interim report: Orders received increased in Hiab, MacGregor and services
Good development in Kalmar's services
Strong growth in Hiab's orders received
MacGregor's orders received increased
Strong cash flow
July-September 2017 in brief: Strong cash flow from operations
Orders received increased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 749 (733) million.
Order book amounted to EUR 1,698 (31 Dec 2016: 1,783) million at the end of the period.
Sales decreased by 13 percent and totalled EUR 740 (854) million.
Service sales totalled EUR 215 (210) million.
Software sales decreased by 10 percent and totalled EUR 31 (35) million.
Service and software sales represented 33 (29) percent of consolidated sales.
Operating profit excluding restructuring costs decreased 13 percent and amounted to EUR 57.4 (65.9) million, representing 7.8 (7.7) percent of sales.
Operating profit was EUR 52.7 (56.2) million, representing 7.1 (6.6) percent of sales.
Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 88.5 (74.4) million.
Net income for the period amounted to EUR 32.6 (33.5) million.
Earnings per share was EUR 0.51 (0.52).
January-September 2017 in brief: Around one third of sales from service and software
Orders received decreased by 2 percent and totalled EUR 2,406 (2,461) million.
Sales decreased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 2,378 (2,581) million.
Service sales totalled EUR 645 (641) million.
Software sales increased by 14 percent and totalled EUR 111 (97) million.
Service and software sales represented 32 (29) percent of consolidated sales.
Operating profit excluding restructuring costs totalled EUR 188.6 (189.3) million, representing 7.9 (7.3) percent of sales.
Operating profit was EUR 169.4 (176.4) million, representing 7.1 (6.8) percent of sales.
Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 141.1 (221.0) million.
Net income for the period amounted to EUR 106.6 (113.0) million.
Earnings per share was EUR 1.66 (1.75).
Outlook for 2017 unchanged
Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2017 and expects its operating profit excluding restructuring costs for 2017 to improve from 2016 (EUR 250.2 million).
Cargotec's key figures
|MEUR
|Q3/17
|Q3/16
|Change
|Q1-Q3/17
|Q1-Q3/16
|Change
|2016
|Orders received
|749
|733
|2%
|2,406
|2,461
|-2%
|3,283
|Service orders received
|218
|205
|6%
|652
|667
|-2%
|889
|Order book, end of period
|1,698
|1,874
|-9%
|1,698
|1,874
|-9%
|1,783
|Sales
|740
|854
|-13%
|2,378
|2,581
|-8%
|3,514
|Service sales
|215
|210
|2%
|645
|641
|1%
|872
|Software sales*
|31
|35
|-10%
|111
|97
|14%
|148
| Service and software sales,
% of Cargotec's sales
|33%
|29%
|32%
|29%
|29%
|Operating profit**
|57.4
|65.9
|-13%
|188.6
|189.3
|0%
|250.2
|Operating profit, %**
|7.8%
|7.7%
|7.9%
|7.3%
|7.1%
|Operating profit
|52.7
|56.2
|-6%
|169.4
|176.4
|-4%
|197.7
|Operating profit, %
|7.1%
|6.6%
|7.1%
|6.8%
|5.6%
|Income before taxes
|44.8
|46.6
|-4%
|144.2
|154.9
|-7%
|169.1
|Cash flow from operations
|88.5
|74.4
|19%
|141.1
|221.0
|-36%
|373.0
|Net income for the period
|32.6
|33.5
|-3%
|106.6
|113.0
|-6%
|125.3
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.51
|0.52
|-2%
|1.66
|1.75
|-5%
|1.95
|Net debt, end of period
|535
|581
|-8%
|535
|581
|-8%
|503
|Gearing, %
|37.6%
|41.6%
|37.6%
|41.6%
|36.0%
|Net debt / EBITDA***
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.8
| Return on capital employed
(ROCE, annualised), %
|9.8%
|10.6%
|9.8%
|10.6%
|8.8%
|Personnel, end of period
|11,133
|11,226
|-1%
|11,133
|11,226
|-1%
|11,184
*Software sales include Navis business unit and automation software
**Excluding restructuring costs
***Last four quarters' EBITDA
Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Good progress in many areas, sales were a disappointment
Orders received increased in Hiab, MacGregor and services during the third quarter of 2017. The services growth is especially important for us and together with software business it already accounts for one third of our total sales. Hiab's orders received grew strongly in Europe. For the first time in three years MacGregor's orders received increased compared to previous year, and there are positive signals in the merchant ship markets.
Our sales in the third quarter were disappointing compared to our expectations, affecting our operating profit negatively. The sales decline came from low MacGregor delivery volumes, timing of the deliveries in Kalmar projects, as well as supply chain challenges in Hiab and Kalmar's mobile equipment.
In Kalmar, the orders received did not reach our expectations especially in the project business. However, the good development of container throughput continued in the third quarter, and the service sales, which are crucial for our strategy, grew eight percent in Kalmar. Furthermore, we took important steps in the commercialisation of our digital collaboration platform XVELA.
In Hiab, we were able to complete an interesting acquisition in developing markets. Argos is one of the leading manufacturers of loader cranes in Brazil, and with the acquisition we will expand our operations in the market as well. The construction activity is estimated to remain on a good level in our main markets, supporting Hiab's prospects also going forward.
Despite the decline in sales, MacGregor's operating profit in the third quarter remained at last year's level due to cost savings. The share of services accounted for as much as 40 percent of MacGregor's sales already.
Cash flow from operating activities was strong during the third quarter. With a good cash flow we are able to invest in research and development, growth, as well as mergers and acquisitions.
Reporting segments' key figures
Orders received
|MEUR
|Q3/17
|Q3/16
|Change
|Q1-Q3/17
|Q1-Q3/16
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|351
|389
|-10%
|1,185
|1,281
|-8%
|1,721
|Hiab
|260
|220
|18%
|827
|734
|13%
|1,016
|MacGregor
|139
|124
|12%
|396
|446
|-11%
|546
|Internal orders
|-1
|0
|-2
|-1
|-1
|Total
|749
|733
|2%
|2,406
|2,461
|-2%
|3,283
Order book
|MEUR
|30 Sep 2017
|31 Dec 2016
|Change
|Kalmar
|887
|900
|-1%
|Hiab
|293
|286
|3%
|MacGregor
|519
|598
|-13%
|Internal orders
|-1
|-1
|Total
|1,698
|1,783
|-5%
Sales
|MEUR
|Q3/17
|Q3/16
|Change
|Q1-Q3/17
|Q1-Q3/16
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|377
|436
|-14%
|1,144
|1,223
|-6%
|1,700
|Hiab
|252
|250
|1%
|804
|779
|3%
|1,036
|MacGregor
|112
|169
|-34%
|432
|580
|-26%
|778
|Internal sales
|-1
|0
|-2
|0
|-1
|Total
|740
|854
|-13%
|2,378
|2,581
|-8%
|3,514
Operating profit
|MEUR
|Q3/17
|Q3/16
|Change
|Q1-Q3/17
|Q1-Q3/16
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|29.3
|27.5
|7%
|88.5
|83.7
|6%
|115.6
|Hiab
|33.6
|32.9
|2%
|117.2
|106.4
|10%
|138.8
|MacGregor
|1.9
|1.9
|-2%
|-0.1
|15.2
|-100%
|-13.7
|Corporate administration and support functions
|-12.1
|-6.1
|-97%
|-36.2
|-29.0
|-25%
|-42.9
|Total
|52.7
|56.2
|-6%
|169.4
|176.4
|-4%
|197.7
Operating profit excluding restructuring costs
|MEUR
|Q3/17
|Q3/16
|Change
|Q1-Q3/17
|Q1-Q3/16
|Change
|2016
|Kalmar
|30.9
|36.3
|-15%
|92.1
|93.8
|-2%
|135.3
|Hiab
|33.7
|33.0
|2%
|117.3
|107.1
|10%
|140.0
|MacGregor
|2.2
|2.8
|-23%
|9.5
|17.4
|-45%
|17.9
|Corporate administration and support functions
|-9.5
|-6.1
|-54%
|-30.2
|-29.0
|-4%
|-42.9
|Total
|57.4
|65.9
|-13%
|188.6
|189.3
|0%
|250.2
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
