

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open higher on Friday as investors took the ECB's bond-buying cutback announcement in their stride and the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a budget resolution that clears the path for Congress to fast-track tax reform.



Gold held little changed and the dollar gained versus the euro and the yen as investors await the advance reading on U.S. third-quarter GDP and President Trump's pending decision on Fed chair nomination.



On the U.S. earnings front, online retailer Amazon, chipmaker Intel and software giant Microsoft all posted quarterly earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations. Google's parent company Alphabet also performed better than a year ago.



Asian stocks are broadly higher while Brent crude futures held firm after hitting a 27-month high on Thursday amid signs of a tightening market.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with consumer sentiment data from France slated to be released later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed despite upbeat earnings releases from the likes of Twitter and Ford and news that House Republicans voted to approve a Senate-passed budget resolution, taking a key step toward tax reform.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.



European stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank took its first cautious steps toward normalization, unveiling plans to extend its bond-buying program for nine months but reduce the size of asset purchases at the start of next year.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 1.1 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.



