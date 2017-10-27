

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Gas and engineering company Linde Group (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) reported that its operating profit from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2017 rose by 3.8 percent to 3.151 billion euros from 3.035 billion euros in the previous year. The outlook for the full year 2017 was confirmed.



Earnings per share from continuing operations for the nine-month period was 4.63 euros, compared to 5.02 euros last year.



Earnings per share from continuing operations before special items increased to 5.71 euros, compared to 5.23 euros in the previous year.



Group revenue from continuing operations in the first nine months of the year (i.e. excluding Gist) was 12.864 billion euros, 2.7 percent more than the revenue for the prior-year period of 12.530 billion euros.



After adjusting for exchange rate effects, Group revenue was 2.4 percent higher than in the prior-year period. Group operating profit after adjusting for exchange rate effects rose by 3.7 percent.



The Group expects to achieve an increase in revenue after adjusting for exchange rate effects in the 2017 financial year of 3 percent, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 3 percent. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, operating profit in 2017 should be on a par with or up to 7 percent higher than the figure achieved in 2016.



In the Gases Division, Linde aims to generate currency-adjusted revenue in the 2017 financial year which is up to 3 percent higher than in 2016, although the challenging market environment could result in a decrease of up to 2 percent. After adjusting for exchange rate effects, operating profit is expected to be on a par with or up to 6 percent higher than in 2016. In the Engineering Division, Linde expects to generate revenue in the 2017 financial year of between 2.0 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros and an operating margin of around 8 percent.



Linde noted that the new holding company Linde plc has already received 4 of the 24 approvals required from antitrust authorities. The authorities in Pakistan, Paraguay, Russia and Turkey have confirmed that they have no objections to the merger. As planned, the parties concerned are cooperating closely with all the other competition authorities.



