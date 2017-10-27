

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's import prices for September. Economists forecast import prices to climb 2.6 percent on year, faster than the 2.1 percent rise in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1637 against the greenback, 132.84 against the yen, 1.1623 against the franc and 0.8868 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX