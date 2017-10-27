sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Electrolux Interim Report January - September 2017

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights of the third quarter of 2017

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 29,309m (30,852).
  • Organic sales declined by 3.2%, currency translation had a negative impact of 3.2%, contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.4%.
  • Operating income increased to SEK 1,960m (1,826), corresponding to a margin of 6.7% (5.9).
  • Operating margins improved across business areas and four business areas achieved an operating margin above 7%.
  • Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 2.3bn (3.0).
  • Income for the period increased to SEK 1,424m (1,267), and earnings per share was SEK 4.96 (4.41).

Telephone conference 09.00 CET

A telephone conference is held at 09.00 CET today, October 27. The conference will be chaired by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux. Mr. Samuelson will be accompanied by Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, CFO.

Details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 505 564 74

Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 203 364 5374

Participants in US should call +1 855 753 2230

Slide presentation for download:

www.electroluxgroup.com/ir

Link to webcast:

www.electroluxgroup.com/q3-2017

For further information, please contact:

Merton Kaplan,
Analyst Investor Relations
+46 (0)8 738 70 06

Daniel Frykholm
Electrolux Press Hotline
+46 8657 6507

This information is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 0800 CET, October 27, 2017.

