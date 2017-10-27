

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty Chemicals Company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Friday said it has performed in line with expectations in the third quarter and seen a continuation of the trends experienced across the first half of the year.



In its period end trading update for the three months to September 30, the company noted that Specialty Products performed well and in line with expectations.



Coatings saw a good sales performance across all regions versus last year, however higher raw material costs impacted profit growth.



Personal Care continued to benefit from increased penetration of hectorite based products across categories and geographies. Energy has remained strong, reflecting higher activity levels and market share gains.



Chromium is on track to deliver full year improvement.



CEO Paul Waterman said, 'Elementis has delivered another good revenue performance in the third quarter and overall trading is on track. Trends remain similar to those reported in the first half of the year and we remain on course to grow operating profit across all three segments in 2017. Going forward, we continue to see significant potential for Elementis as we implement our Reignite Growth strategy.'



