In the first nine months of 2017, the sales revenues of Tallinna Vesi were EUR 43.84 million, which is 1.4% lower than in the previous year. Decrased sales revenues were mainly attributable to reduced revenues from pipe construction and lower storm water revenues.



At the same time, the revenues from water and wastewater services increased in the first nine months of 2017 by 1.9% reaching to EUR 38.14 million and bringing the gross profit of the company to EUR 25.30 million, which is a 1.1% increase compared to 2016.



Tallinna Vesi's operating profit for the first nine months was EUR 21.09 million showing an increase of 9.5% or EUR 1.82 million compared to the same period in 2016. In addition to the higher sales and gross profit, the operating profit was impacted by lower tariff dispute related legal costs.



The profit before taxes increased by 16.8% or EUR 2.92 million being impacted by the changes in the fair value of the SWAP contracts in addition to the factors mentioned above.



AS Tallinna Vesi is involved in two proceedings in relation to the Services Agreement and the tariffs, both in the local courts and internationally. In June 2017, the Supreme Court decided to accept AS Tallinna Vesi's appeal in cassation regarding the tariff dispute between AS Tallinna Vesi and the Estonian Competition Authority. The timing of the decisions is still open.



Eliis Vennik Head of Communications Tallinna Vesi (+372) 626 2275 Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee