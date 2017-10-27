TUTC's New Property in Dudhwa, India, Welcomes Guests to Luxury Lodge Experience

MUMBAI, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Lodge to receive guests from 19th December 2017 to 15th June 2018

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), having redefined the concept of Glamping in India, is all set to extend its philosophy of Luxury to Lodges and Palaces. The luxury camping company is expanding its footprint with the launch of a rebranded luxury lodge experience - Jaagir Lodge, Dudhwa, nestled deep in the rainforests of the Terai, Uttar Pradesh.

TUTC's Jaagir Lodge, Dudhwa invites guests to an enchanting jungle safari experience that emulates tranquility through the colonial luxury and contemporary comforts. Located in the foothills of the mighty Himalayas, the colonial structure built in the 1940's is a gateway to India's four distinct forests reserves - Dudhwa, Katarniaghat, Kishanpur and Pilibhit. Within close proximity of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the lodge is a witness to the long-standing Bengal Tiger conservation programme- 'Project Tiger' championed by well-known conservationist - Billy Arjan Singh.

It is home to few critically endangered species like Tigers, Indian One-horned Rhinoceros, Ganges River Dolphins and Fishing Cats. The park is famous for tiger spotting and also home to half of the world's 4,000 swamp deer, 90 different species of fish, Indian crocodile, wild elephants and one of the best places in the world for seeing the gharial in its natural habitat.

The Dudhwa National Park, a part of the reserve, is located near Indo-Nepal border and within a 5-hour driving distance from Lucknow airport. For the ultimate luxury travel experience, one can charter an aircraft from Delhi to Ballia airstrip which is just 12 kilometers away from the lodge.

Talking about the new addition, Rajnish Sabharwal, COO, TUTC said, "We are very excited to unveil our new jungle lodge safari experience in Dudhwa. A beautiful colonial structure like Jaagir Lodge preserved deep in the forests of the Terai is a rare find and we thought it was a great opportunity to bring this hidden gem to the esteemed travelers seeking wildlife encounters in the comforts of luxury."

Immersed in nature and wildlife, TUTC Jaagir Lodge is an intimate farmstead housing seven luxury suites and soon to be opened two luxury villas and four stilted villas embedded deep in the natural world.

