

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) reported third-quarter net profit to shareholders from continuing operations of 344 million euros compared to a loss of 562 million euros, previous year. Profit per share was 0.10 euros compared to a loss of 0.16 euros.



Third-quarter adjusted operating profit increased to 947 million euros from 258 million euros. Adjusted profit per share was 0.06 euros compared to a loss of 0.13 euros.



Third-quarter net sales from operations rose 18.9% to 15.68 billion euros, from a year ago.



