

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price inflation rose to a 4-month high in September, figures from Destatis showed Friday.



Import prices climbed 3 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in August. This was the fastest pace since May, when prices advanced 4.1 percent and also exceeded the expected growth of 2.6 percent.



Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, imports prices advanced 2.1 percent in September.



Month-on-month, import prices grew 0.9 percent after staying flat in August. Economists had forecast a monthly 0.5 percent increase.



At the same time, export prices increased at a faster pace of 1.7 percent, following August's 1.5 percent rise. On month, export prices gained 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in August.



