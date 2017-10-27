Helsinki, 2017-10-27 08:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTION 27 OCTOBER 2017



Taaleri Plc has received the following notification:



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Vine-Haaparinne, Kirsi-Leena



Position: Closely associated person



(1): Closely associated person



Name: Karri Erik Haaparinne



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Taaleri Oyj



LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171026092723_2



Transaction date: 2017-10-25



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000062195



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 17530 Unit price: 10,80000 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 17530 Volume weighted average price: 10.80000 EUR



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, tel +358 40 504 3321, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com