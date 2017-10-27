Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-10-27 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nine months



-- Net turnover amounted to SEK 20,306 M (17,609). -- Profit for the period was SEK 507 M (463) and earnings per share SEK 4.95 (4.55). -- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 302 M (731).



Third quarter



-- Net turnover amounted to SEK 6,302 M (5,743). -- Operational earnings amounted to SEK 200 M (187). -- Profit for the period was SEK 143 M (127) and earnings per share SEK 1.40 (1.25). -- Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 116 M (308).



In a comment on the third quarter, Bilia's Managing Director Per Avander says:



"Demand for service was better and demand for cars was on a level with last year. We reported the best operational earnings everfor a third quarter. The improvement was attributable to the Service Business, which improved its earnings by nearly 25 per cent compared with last year. The Car Business reported lower earnings, which was attributable to sales of used cars. Stocks of used cars are at a good level, with a continued high turnover rate. The operation in Germany is having a tough time, while the rest of Western Europe developed favourably. The order backlog of new cars increased during the quarter by 149 cars. We expect that demand for cars will be slightly lower during the fourth quarter of 2017, while demand for service will be slightly better compared with the same quarter last year."





This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 27 October 2017, at 8:30 a.m.



Bilia offers car sales, service and supplementary services and is one of Europe's largest car chains with operations in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 23.9 bn in 2016 and had 4,327 employees.



For further information, please contact Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, or Kristina Franzén, CFO, telephone +46 10 497 70 00.



