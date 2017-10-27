

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported that its third-quarter income increased year-over-year to 1.42 billion Swedish kronor from 1.27 billion kronor, and earnings per share was 4.93 kronor compared to 4.38 kronor. Operating income increased to 1.96 billion kronor from 1.83 billion kronor, corresponding to a margin of 6.7% compared to 5.9%.



Third-quarter net sales amounted to 29.31 billion kronor compared to 30.85 billion kronor, prior year. Organic sales declined by 3.2%, currency translation had a negative impact of 3.2%, contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.4%.



