

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) Friday, in its third-quater update, reported 27 percent growth in overall revenue, as it witnessed double-digit growth across its divisions.



For the third quarter, revenue grew 27 percent, on as reported basis, to 931 million pounds, and it was up 20 percent in constant currency. Segment wise, Group Services revenue grew by 15 percent, while Group Supply Chain revenue grew by 33 percent, both on an as reported basis.



Year-to-date, revenue rose 18 percent on an as reported basis, and increased 12 percent in constant currency.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for the Group's trading result for the whole of 2017 remains in line with the Board's expectations.



