

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported that its profit after tax for the nine month period to September 30, 2017 rose to 1.567 billion euros from the prior year's 1.484 billion euros.



At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to be around 3 billion euros before exceptional items.



Adjusted earnings per share for the nine month period to September 30, 2017 were 80.9 euros cents up from 66.6 euros cents last year.



Total revenue for the period grew to 17.51 billion euros from 17.27 billion euros in the prior year.



Passenger revenue increased 0.8 per cent compared to the prior period, excluding currency up 3.5 per cent. Passenger unit revenue (passenger revenue per ASK) was up 1.2 per cent at constant currency or 'ccy' with better yields (passenger revenue/revenue passenger kilometre) and higher loads.



Passenger unit revenues improved throughout the period and were up 2.2 per cent at ccy for quarter 3 benefitting from strong performance across all the regions, in particular Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific. Our largest markets North America and Europe performed well also and British Airways saw strength in its premium bookings. Passengers carried by the Group rose 3.3 per cent to 80.1 million and seat factor increased 0.8 points to 82.9 per cent.



Cargo revenue for the period increased by 4.3 per cent, 5.0 per cent at constant currency. Despite trading conditions remaining challenging in many regions, the result benefits from a stronger performance in the Asia Pacific region following a weak performance in the same period last year. Cargo volumes grew 5.9 per cent versus the same period in 2016.



IAG capacity (available seat kilometres or ASKs) was higher by 2.2 per cent. This included the launch of LEVEL from Barcelona in June. British Airways increased capacity in the Middle East and launched new routes including New Orleans, Santiago, Oakland and Fort Lauderdale. These were partially offset by lower capacity to Asia Pacific through the discontinuation of Chengdu and gauge changes in Japan, frequency reductions in Brazil, and the introduction of the Club Europe product on Domestic routes.



An interim dividend of 12.5 euro cents per share was proposed and approved by the Board of Directors on October 26, 2017. It is payable from December 4, 2017 to shareholders who are on the register at December 1, 2017. This interim dividend, amounting to 257 million euros, has not been recognised as a liability at the period end. It will be recognised in shareholders' equity in the year to December 31, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX