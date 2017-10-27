

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) announced Den Jones has been appointed as Interim CFO of the Group from 1 November 2017 and will work with Will Gardiner to ensure a smooth transition. The Board is progressing a process to appoint a permanent Chief Financial Officer as soon as practicable.



Den was previously CFO of Johnson Matthey, a FTSE 100 specialty chemicals company and has held senior and executive positions, including Interim CFO, in BG Group, a major global energy company.



