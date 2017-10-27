

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese telecom services company Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 6% to NT$10.15 billion from NT$9.58 billion a year ago.



Earnings per share were NT$1.31, up 6.5 percent from NT$1.23 last year.



EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 increased 3.3% to NT$20.22 billion. EBITDA margin was 35.84%, compared to 33.47% in the same period of 2016.



Total revenue, meanwhile, decreased 3.6% to NT$56.42 billion from NT$58.52 billion last year. Mobile communications revenue fell 3% to NT$26.96 billion.



The company said it maintained leadership position with 36.9% market share in mobile subscribers and 37.3% market share in mobile revenue.



As of September 30, Chunghwa Telecom had 10.59 million mobile subscribers, representing a 2.1% year-over-year decrease. The Company also had 7.34 million mobile Internet subscribers, representing a 10.2% year-over-year increase.



