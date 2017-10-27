Experienced International Disputes Lawyer David Baron Joins Crowell & Moring

New Washington-based partner will advise on public international law, international investment arbitration, sanctions/anti-money laundering, export control, and foreign sovereign immunity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Crowell & Moring LLP is pleased to announce the addition of David Baron as a partner in the firm's International Dispute Resolution Group in Washington. Baron has more than 20 years of experience handling international dispute resolution and public international law issues. He will advise foreign sovereigns and state-owned entities in international litigation and arbitration proceedings, as well as provide trade policy, transaction, and regulatory counsel to clients on all aspects of U.S. multilateral trade policies and developments.

"David offers clients tremendous experience handling disputes before a wide range of U.S. and international courts and tribunals," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of the firm's executive committee. "His international disputes practice fits nicely with the existing experience and the growth path of our IDR Group. We are pleased to welcome him aboard."

Baron's international dispute resolution experience includes involvement in multiple cases before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), international arbitral tribunals, as well as international issues before U.S. federal district and appellate courts. He has been involved in a number of international maritime boundary disputes and law of the sea issues, including work toward the delimitation of the Caspian Sea.

Baron counsels foreign and U.S. business clients regarding all aspects of international trade regulations, including economic sanctions policies and the Patriot Act, trade policy matters, customs, foreign corrupt practices and antidumping, as well as other U.S. investigations such as 301 proceedings. He has represented clients and client concerns before the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), International Trade Commission (ITC), International Trade Administration (ITA), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Baron is the chairman of the Belarus-U.S. Business Council, and for nearly 15 years, he has represented many of Belarus's largest state-owned enterprises and other entities in their dealings with Belarus. He regularly counsels both U.S. and non-U.S. clients regarding business and investment matters, as well as all aspects of international trade regulations, including economic sanctions policies.

"David is a true international lawyer with broad experience across numerous facets of international law," said Ian A. Laird, co-chair of the firm's IDR Group. "Investment disputes are on the rise, and David's experience will be particularly important to clients in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and elsewhere."

Baron joins the firm from Greenberg Traurig LLP, where he was a member of the firm's Global Trade & Investment Practice Group. He was previously a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Early in his career, Baron worked at Crowell & Moring as a temporary legal secretary during his first-year summer while attending law school.

"After all these years, it is a wonderful opportunity to return to Crowell & Moring," Baron said. "Its culture and reputation are unmatched, and the firm provides an ideal platform to serve my clients across a range of practices. I look forward to working with its talented lawyers, many whom I have respected for years, including Cari Stinebower, George Ruttinger, and Ian Laird."

Baron earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and his B.A. from American University. He is an adjunct professor of international law at American University's Washington College of Law, where he teaches advanced seminars in international law and international dispute resolution. He is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

