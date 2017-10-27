Prequalified by WHO: SumiShield50WG - a new Mode of Action Chemistry for use in the Fight Against Malaria Transmitting Mosquitoes

LONDON, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

N ew active ingredient, Clothianidin , used for the first time in vector control

Single mode of action chemistry for effective rotation strategies

Non-repellent formulation showing excellent biological efficacy for up to nine months against resistant malaria transmitting mosquitoes

SumiShield 50WG, a new indoor residual spray (IRS) developed by Sumitomo Chemical, is one of the first vector control products to be prequalified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the evaluation scheme that would have resulted in a WHOPES recommendation under the previous system. With a brand-new mode of action chemistry for indoor residual spraying (IRS), SumiShield 50WG represents a significant breakthrough, providing a new tool to allow programme managers to rotate between chemistries and be far better equipped to manage resistance.

WHO figures show that nearly half the world's population is at risk of malaria and, despite a drop in both incidence and mortality rates in recent years, there are over 200 million new cases every year. Increased prevention and control measures have led to significant gains, but these are under threat due to insecticide resistance, which affects 75% of countries with ongoing transmission of the disease. Rotating insecticides is one of the key strategies for avoiding resistance, however nearly 87% of affected countries are failing to do this, largely due to a lack of alternative chemistries to choose from.

SumiShield 50WG helps to overcome this challenge, with a single mode of action chemistry based on the neonicotinoid insecticide, clothianidin, giving malaria prevention programmes much greater flexibility when rotating with other chemistries. The formulation has proven efficacy under WHO supervised trials and continues to work effectively for up to nine months after spraying, even against highly resistant mosquitoes.

SumiShield 50WG is a non-repellent formulation resulting in resting mosquitoes being exposed for longer than is the case for many other insecticides, such as pyrethroids, therefore increasing mosquito mortality and product efficacy. The odourless spray has a low mammalian toxicity profile compared with many other IRS products, and also will not stain walls, which creates better acceptance by householders.

Coming in the form of a non-dusty water dispersible granular formulation and packaged in 150g sachets, SumiShield 50WG is simple to use and has light-weight packaging for easy and efficient delivery to villages, even on the back of a bike. The water dispersible granule formulation means it is easily dispensed into the spray tank and dissolves rapidly, making for easy spray operation.

Dr. Nick Hamon, Chief Executive Officer at Innovative Vector Control Consortium (IVCC), said: "Mosquito resistance to current insecticides is threatening the huge gains made so far in reducing deaths from malaria, so we desperately need effective chemistry with modes of action new to public health to combat these resistant mosquitoes, and enable rotation with other products. News that SumiShield50WG has recently obtained a WHO PQ listing is therefore very welcome indeed. SumiShield will prove a very valuable tool in the vector control toolbox."

Dr. Mouhamadou Chouaïbou from the Centre Suisse Recherches Scientifiques (Côte d'Ivoire) stated: "The CSRS team has evaluated SumiShield50WG and we are really pleased to be able to confirm its excellent and long-lasting residual activity in hut and village scale trials against our highly resistant Tiassale strain mosquitoes. We believe that this product will play an important role in future IRS campaigns - helping to accelerate the elimination and ultimate eradication of malaria."

For further information on the WHO Prequalification of SumiShield, visit: http://www.who.int/pq-vector-control/en/

SumiShieldis a registered trademark of Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

About Sumitomo Chemical:

Founded in 1913, Sumitomo Chemical Company has grown to be one of the world's leading multinational chemical companies with annual sales amounting to US $20.8 billion and 30,000 employees. Today, Sumitomo Chemical includes more than 100 companies operating globally in five business sectors: basic chemicals, petrochemicals & plastics, IT-related chemicals, health & crop sciences and pharmaceuticals. As an expanding global business which pursues leading-edge research and development - over 2,000 employees work in R&D - Sumitomo Chemical continually strives to contribute to the sustainable development of society throughout the world. In line with this approach, Sumitomo has been manufacturing its life-saving Olyset LLIN in Africa since 2003. In 2008 it opened a purpose-built factory with its joint venture partner A to Z Textiles in Arusha, Tanzania where up to 30 million nets are manufactured per year and at peak 7,000 local people are employed. It has also established an R&D facility at Arusha - the only facility of its size in East and Central Africa to be owned by a private company. For more information about Sumitomo Chemical's Vector Control Department, visit http://www.sumivector.com

For more information, please contact:

Adam Flynn

Email:info@sumivector.com



For media enquiries, please contact:

Jackie Murphy/Sarah Milward

Tel: +44-207-680-7104

Email:jackie.murphy@flagshipconsulting.co.uk sarah.milward@flagshipconsulting.co.uk

