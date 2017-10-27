

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent surged to 99.1 billion Japanese yen from last year's 11.01 billion yen. Earnings per share were 112.34 yen, significantly higher than 12.41 yen a year ago.



Operating profit of 100 billion yen surged from 17.83 billion yen last year,



The company posted consolidated net sales of 2.75 trillion yen, up 27 percent from 2.16 trillion yen last year.



For fiscal year 2017, ending March 31, 2018, the company targets attributable net income of 170 billion yen or 193 yen per share, a growth of 29.8 percent from last year.



Consolidated ordinary profit is expected to be 300 billion yen, up 71.9 percent and net sales of 5.6 trillion yen, up 21 percent from last year.



The company said it expects that demand for steel will stay firm in Japan, led principally by demand in the automotive sector and demand from the construction and civil engineering sectors. Overseas steel demand in general is also projected to remain robust.



