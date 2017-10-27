Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 08:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, legal entity code: 302648707, registered office address Elektrines St. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - Lietuvos energijos gamyba, AB or the Company). The total nominal value of shares issued by Lietuvos energijos gamyba, AB is 635,083,615; ISIN code - LT0000128571.



On 27 October 2017, the Company signed an agreement with the state enterprise "Turto bankas" on the joint sales of shares of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA (legal entity code 123540818, registered office address Klaipeda city municipality, Klaipeda city, Lypkiu St. 17) belonging to the Company by the ownership right. The shareholding of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA controlled by the Company constitutes 23.44 per cent of the total number of shares. The state enterprise "Turto bankas" controls the remaining shareholding (76.56 per cent).



The Company and the state enterprise "Turto bankas" agreed to act together and pursue a common policy regarding the sale of shares of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA, seeking to sell the shares owned by them under the best conditions.



The Company reminds that by resolution No 1119 "On the amendment to Resolution No 161 'On the approval of the list of privatisation objects'" of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 11 February 2015, the shareholding of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA owned by the state and controlled by the state enterprise "Turto bankas" (76.56 per cent) was included into the List of privatisation objects.



The state enterprise "Turto bankas" is responsible for the establishment of the form of privatisation of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA, drafting of the privatisation terms, as well as execution of all other necessary procedures.



More information on the sale of shares of the private limited liability company GEOTERMA belonging to the Company will be published under the procedure laid down in legal acts.



