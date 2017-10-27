Nasdaq Riga decided on October 26, 2017 to list ABLV Bank, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 30, 2017, that were issued based on the Seventh bond offering program.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name ABLV Bank, AS Issuer's short name ABLV Second Bond issue series ABLV FXD USD 271019 Securities ISIN code LV0000802320 Securities maturity date 27.10.2019 Nominal value of one security 1 000 USD Number of listed securities 75 000 Orderbook short name* ABLV021519A Second Bond issue series ABLV FXD EUR 271019 Securities ISIN code LV0000802338 Securities maturity date 27.10.2019 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 20 000 Orderbook short name* ABLV009519A Third Bond issue series ABLV SUB EUR 271027 Securities ISIN code LV0000802346 Securities maturity date 27.10.2027 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of listed securities 250 000 Orderbook short name* ABLVFLOT27A



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)



Attached: Base Prospectus of the Seventh Bond Offer Program and Final Terms.



