Rapala VMC Oyj: RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE EUR 0.05 PER SHARE DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE EUR 0.05 PER SHARE DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017





The Annual General Meeting of Rapala VMC Corporation held on March 30, 2017 resolved on a payment of dividend of EUR 0.10 per share for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2016. The dividend shall be paid in two installments, EUR 0.05 each. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the first dividend installment of EUR 0.05 per share shall be paid in April, 2017 and the second installment of EUR 0.05 per share in November 2017.

The Board of Directors of Rapala has on October 26, 2017 resolved in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment date for the second dividend installment of EUR 0.05 per share shall be November 6, 2017 and the record date shall be October 30, 2017.

Helsinki, October 27, 2017

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Company Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2016, employs some 2 800 people in 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

